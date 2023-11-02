The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Barron score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Barron has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

