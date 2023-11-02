Will Morgan Barron Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 2?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Barron score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Barron has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
