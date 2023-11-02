Can we count on Matthew Boldy scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild match up against the New Jersey Devils at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Boldy 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Boldy scored in 23 of 81 games last season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.
  • On the power play, he scored eight goals while picking up 18 assists.
  • Boldy averaged 3.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Devils were one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
  • The Devils shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

