On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Mason Appleton going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Appleton stats and insights

Appleton has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Appleton has zero points on the power play.

He has a 23.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

