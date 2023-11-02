Will Mason Appleton Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 2?
On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Mason Appleton going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Appleton stats and insights
- Appleton has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
- Appleton has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 23.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
