Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Scheifele's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mark Scheifele vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

Scheifele's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:39 per game on the ice, is -3.

Scheifele has a goal in four of nine contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Scheifele has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of nine games this year, Scheifele has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Scheifele's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

Scheifele has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 9 8 Points 5 4 Goals 4 4 Assists 1

