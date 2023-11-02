When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Mark Scheifele light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Scheifele stats and insights

Scheifele has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Scheifele has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Scheifele averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.