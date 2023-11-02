Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Thinking about a bet on Connor? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Kyle Connor vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Connor Season Stats Insights

Connor's plus-minus this season, in 21:44 per game on the ice, is -5.

In four of nine games this season, Connor has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Connor has recorded a point in a game five times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Connor has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Connor hits the over on his points over/under is 71.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Connor has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Connor Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 9 7 Points 5 5 Goals 3 2 Assists 2

