Will Kyle Connor find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

Connor has scored in four of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (six shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 4.1 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

