The Minnesota Wild, including Kirill Kaprizov, are in action Thursday versus the New Jersey Devils at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Kaprizov intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

Kaprizov's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:09 per game on the ice, is -6.

In two of nine games this season, Kaprizov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of nine games this year, Kaprizov has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of nine games this season, Kaprizov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Kaprizov hits the over on his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 29 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 9 Games 3 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

