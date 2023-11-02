The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Joshua Morrissey find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Morrissey stats and insights

Morrissey has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Morrissey has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Morrissey averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.