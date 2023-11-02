Will Joshua Morrissey Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 2?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Joshua Morrissey find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Morrissey stats and insights
- Morrissey has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Morrissey has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Morrissey averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
