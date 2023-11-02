Joshua Morrissey and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Prop bets for Morrissey in that upcoming Jets-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Morrissey has averaged 25:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Morrissey has scored a goal in one of nine games this season.

In five of nine games this year, Morrissey has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of nine games this year, Morrissey has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Morrissey's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Morrissey has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 9 7 Points 4 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 4

