The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jonas Brodin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodin stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, Brodin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Brodin has no points on the power play.
  • Brodin's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are conceding 29 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

