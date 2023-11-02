You can see player prop bet odds for William Karlsson, Mark Scheifele and others on the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets prior to their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Scheifele has collected four goals and four assists in nine games for Winnipeg, good for eight points.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 0 1 3

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Joshua Morrissey is a leading scorer for Winnipeg with seven total points this season. He has scored one goal and added six assists in nine games.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Kyle Connor has scored five goals on the season, adding two assists.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 26 1 0 1 5 vs. Blues Oct. 24 1 0 1 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Karlsson is one of Vegas' leading contributors (11 total points), having collected three goals and eight assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 1 at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 1 0 1 2

Shea Theodore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Shea Theodore has three goals and seven assists to total 10 points (one per game).

Theodore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 1 0 1 6 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 2

