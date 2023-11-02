Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Golden Knights on November 2, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for William Karlsson, Mark Scheifele and others on the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets prior to their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jets vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Scheifele has collected four goals and four assists in nine games for Winnipeg, good for eight points.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Joshua Morrissey is a leading scorer for Winnipeg with seven total points this season. He has scored one goal and added six assists in nine games.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Kyle Connor has scored five goals on the season, adding two assists.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Karlsson is one of Vegas' leading contributors (11 total points), having collected three goals and eight assists.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
Shea Theodore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Shea Theodore has three goals and seven assists to total 10 points (one per game).
Theodore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
