Jets vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1), coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over the Montreal Canadiens, host the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets were defeated by the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Jets (+120)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been an underdog in four games this season, and won one (25.0%).
- Winnipeg has played as an underdog of +120 or more one time this season and won.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Jets.
- Winnipeg has played six games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Jets vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|35 (5th)
|Goals
|29 (15th)
|22 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (21st)
|8 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (22nd)
|3 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (24th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- The Jets have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (29 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Jets have allowed 30 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is -1.
