The Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1), coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over the Montreal Canadiens, host the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets were defeated by the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-145) Jets (+120) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been an underdog in four games this season, and won one (25.0%).

Winnipeg has played as an underdog of +120 or more one time this season and won.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Jets.

Winnipeg has played six games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Jets vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 35 (5th) Goals 29 (15th) 22 (6th) Goals Allowed 30 (21st) 8 (8th) Power Play Goals 4 (22nd) 3 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (24th)

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (29 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Jets have allowed 30 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is -1.

