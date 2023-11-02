The Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore and the Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Mark Scheifele is a top offensive contributor for his team with eight points (0.9 per game), as he has scored four goals and four assists in nine games (playing 21:39 per game).

Winnipeg's Morrissey has posted seven total points (0.8 per game), with one goal and six assists.

This season, Winnipeg's Kyle Connor has seven points (five goals, two assists) this season.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has an .873 save percentage (57th in the league), with 48 total saves, while giving up seven goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put together a 0-1-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Vegas, William Karlsson has 11 points in 10 games (three goals, eight assists).

Theodore has chipped in with 10 points (three goals, seven assists).

Jack Eichel's total of 10 points is via three goals and seven assists.

Logan Thompson's record is 4-0-0. He has given up nine goals (2.21 goals against average) and recorded 120 saves.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 9th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.22 12th 3rd 2.2 Goals Allowed 3.33 24th 24th 28.8 Shots 33.1 7th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 29.1 8th 11th 22.86% Power Play % 11.76% 27th 6th 89.66% Penalty Kill % 71.88% 29th

