The Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1) have -165 moneyline odds to win when they host the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2), who have +140 odds, on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Jets vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Jets vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Winnipeg's games this season have had over 6 goals six of nine times.

The Golden Knights are 7-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Jets have been listed as the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent once.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Vegas is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of the time).

Winnipeg has had moneyline odds of +140 or longer once this season and won that game.

