How to Watch the Jets vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1) will host the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) on Thursday, with the Golden Knights coming off a win and the Jets off a defeat.
ESPN+ and SCRIPPS is the spot to tune in to see the Golden Knights and the Jets go head to head.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Jets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|5-3 VEG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets' total of 30 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- With 29 goals (3.2 per game), the Jets have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- On the defensive side, the Jets have given up 3.1 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 29 goals during that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|9
|4
|4
|8
|3
|5
|52.4%
|Joshua Morrissey
|9
|1
|6
|7
|9
|6
|-
|Kyle Connor
|9
|5
|2
|7
|5
|6
|-
|Mason Appleton
|9
|3
|4
|7
|2
|5
|-
|Adam Lowry
|9
|2
|4
|6
|4
|2
|51.6%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 22 total goals (only 2.2 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (35 total, 3.5 per game).
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|10
|3
|8
|11
|6
|4
|59.7%
|Jack Eichel
|10
|3
|7
|10
|7
|10
|45.1%
|Shea Theodore
|10
|3
|7
|10
|8
|6
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|10
|2
|6
|8
|3
|3
|52.3%
|Mark Stone
|10
|2
|5
|7
|7
|14
|-
