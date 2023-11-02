The Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1) will host the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) on Thursday, with the Golden Knights coming off a win and the Jets off a defeat.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Jets vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Jets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Jets Golden Knights 5-3 VEG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets' total of 30 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

With 29 goals (3.2 per game), the Jets have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

On the defensive side, the Jets have given up 3.1 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 29 goals during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 9 4 4 8 3 5 52.4% Joshua Morrissey 9 1 6 7 9 6 - Kyle Connor 9 5 2 7 5 6 - Mason Appleton 9 3 4 7 2 5 - Adam Lowry 9 2 4 6 4 2 51.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 22 total goals (only 2.2 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (35 total, 3.5 per game).

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players