The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) heading into their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1) currently has two players on it. The matchup is slated for 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Roy C Out Undisclosed Zach Whitecloud D Out Upper Body Nicolas Hague D Questionable Lower Body Isaiah Saville G Out Undisclosed Danill Miromanov D Out Undisclosed

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Jets Season Insights

With 29 goals (3.2 per game), the Jets have the league's 11th-ranked offense.

Winnipeg's total of 30 goals conceded (3.3 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.

With a goal differential of -1, they are 17th in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (35 total, 3.5 per game).

It has the league's third-best goal differential at +13.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-165) Jets (+140) 6

