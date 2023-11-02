Jets vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - November 2
The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) heading into their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1) currently has two players on it. The matchup is slated for 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Roy
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicolas Hague
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Isaiah Saville
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Danill Miromanov
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Jets Season Insights
- With 29 goals (3.2 per game), the Jets have the league's 11th-ranked offense.
- Winnipeg's total of 30 goals conceded (3.3 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -1, they are 17th in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (35 total, 3.5 per game).
- It has the league's third-best goal differential at +13.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-165)
|Jets (+140)
|6
