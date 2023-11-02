The Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1) and Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) meet at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights took down the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Jets are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-165)

Golden Knights (-165) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Jets vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 4-3-2 record this season and are 1-2-3 in games that have needed overtime.

In the two games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up three points.

This season the Jets registered only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Winnipeg lost in overtime in its only game this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Jets have scored three or more goals in seven games, earning nine points from those contests.

Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 2-2-2 (six points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 9th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.22 13th 3rd 2.2 Goals Allowed 3.33 24th 25th 28.8 Shots 33.1 7th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 29.1 8th 11th 22.86% Power Play % 11.76% 27th 6th 89.66% Penalty Kill % 71.88% 28th

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

