Can we count on Dylan Samberg lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

Samberg is yet to score through nine games this season.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Samberg has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

