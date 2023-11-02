Will Dylan Samberg Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 2?
Can we count on Dylan Samberg lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Samberg stats and insights
- Samberg is yet to score through nine games this season.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Samberg has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
