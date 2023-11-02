On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Dylan DeMelo going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeMelo stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • DeMelo averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.