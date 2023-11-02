On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Dylan DeMelo going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

DeMelo averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

