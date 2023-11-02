Will Dylan DeMelo Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 2?
On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Dylan DeMelo going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
DeMelo stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- DeMelo averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
