The New Jersey Devils (5-2-1) visit the Minnesota Wild (3-4-2), who have lost three in a row, on Thursday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we think will come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Wild vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Devils 5, Wild 4.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-125)

Devils (-125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild vs Devils Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (3-4-2 overall) have posted a record of -2-2 in contests that have needed OT this season.

When Minnesota has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-1-1 record).

The Wild have scored at least three goals six times, earning five points from those matchups (2-3-1).

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 2-2-1 (five points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 1-2-1 to register three points.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 2nd 4.13 Goals Scored 3.56 7th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 4.11 32nd 10th 32.6 Shots 31.3 16th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 34.4 28th 1st 42.42% Power Play % 13.89% 24th 22nd 75% Penalty Kill % 67.86% 31st

Wild vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

