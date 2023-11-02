For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is David Gustafsson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).

Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.

Gustafsson's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

