The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Cole Perfetti score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Perfetti scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken five shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, and has scored one goal.

Perfetti has no points on the power play.

Perfetti averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

