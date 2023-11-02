When the Minnesota Wild take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brandon Duhaime score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

  • Duhaime has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Duhaime has no points on the power play.
  • Duhaime's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 29 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

