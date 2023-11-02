The Winnipeg Jets, including Alex Iafallo, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. There are prop bets for Iafallo available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Iafallo vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is +1.

Iafallo has scored in two of the nine games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In three of nine games this year, Iafallo has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In one of nine games this season, Iafallo has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Iafallo's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Iafallo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 5 4 Points 5 3 Goals 3 1 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.