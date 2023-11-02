The Winnipeg Jets, including Adam Lowry, take the ice Thursday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Lowry intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Adam Lowry vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry's plus-minus this season, in 15:31 per game on the ice, is +5.

Through nine games played this season, Lowry has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Lowry has registered a point in a game five times this season out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Lowry has an assist in four of nine games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Lowry hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lowry going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Lowry Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 9 6 Points 8 2 Goals 5 4 Assists 3

