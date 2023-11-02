In the upcoming tilt versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Adam Lowry to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lowry stats and insights

Lowry has scored in one of nine games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Lowry has zero points on the power play.

Lowry's shooting percentage is 20%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.