The Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2), including Kyle Connor (17 goals), are away versus the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, December 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Winnipeg games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Ducks A 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Sharks A 10:30 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Kings A 10:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Avalanche H 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Canadiens H 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Red Wings H 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Bruins H 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Blackhawks A 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Wild H 3:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Wild A 2:00 PM

Winnipeg's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Anaheim Ducks
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Honda Center
  • Broadcast: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Top Winnipeg players

  • Connor: 17 goals and 12 assists
  • Mark Scheifele: eight goals and 19 assists
  • Joshua Morrissey: five goals and 17 assists
  • Laurent Brossoit: 3-2-1 record, .903 save percentage, 16 goals conceded

