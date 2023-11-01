The Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2), including Kyle Connor (17 goals), are away versus the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, December 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Winnipeg games

Winnipeg's next matchup information

Opponent: Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Honda Center

Honda Center Broadcast: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Top Winnipeg players

Connor: 17 goals and 12 assists

Mark Scheifele: eight goals and 19 assists

Joshua Morrissey: five goals and 17 assists

Laurent Brossoit: 3-2-1 record, .903 save percentage, 16 goals conceded

