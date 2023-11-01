The Denver Nuggets (4-0) hope to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Timberwolves vs Nuggets Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves shot 49% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents shot last season.

Minnesota went 28-14 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets ranked 16th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Timberwolves ranked 26th.

The Timberwolves scored just 3.3 more points per game last year (115.8) than the Nuggets gave up to opponents (112.5).

Minnesota went 29-16 last season when it scored more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game at home last season, and 115.6 away.

The Timberwolves gave up 115 points per game at home last season, and 116.6 on the road.

The Timberwolves sunk more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (12) last season. But they had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.6%).

