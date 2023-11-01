Buy Tickets for North Dakota State Bison Basketball Games
Currently 5-4, the North Dakota State Bison's next matchup is at home versus the Portland Pilots, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Upcoming North Dakota State games
North Dakota State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Portland Pilots
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Scheels Center
- Broadcast: Summit League Network
- Favorite: North Dakota State -2.5
- Total: 148.5 points
Top North Dakota State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Boden Skunberg
|9
|15.2
|5.6
|1.7
|1.0
|0.0
|41.4% (48-116)
|37.5% (15-40)
|Damari Wheeler-Thomas
|9
|13.7
|2.7
|3.1
|0.7
|0.0
|45.7% (42-92)
|36.8% (7-19)
|Jacari White
|9
|9.4
|3.3
|1.4
|0.9
|0.2
|42.9% (30-70)
|43.2% (16-37)
|Andrew Morgan
|9
|8.9
|3.8
|0.7
|0.4
|0.4
|47.5% (28-59)
|37.5% (3-8)
|Tajavis Miller
|8
|8.1
|6.0
|1.6
|0.5
|0.5
|37.5% (21-56)
|43.3% (13-30)
