Currently 5-4, the North Dakota State Bison's next matchup is at home versus the Portland Pilots, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming North Dakota State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Portland H 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Oak Hills Christian H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Illinois State A 4:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Southern Illinois A 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 South Dakota H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Montana H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Eastern Washington A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UMKC A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Omaha A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Denver H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Oral Roberts H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 St. Thomas A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 South Dakota State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 North Dakota A 4:30 PM
Thu, Feb 8 UMKC H 8:00 PM

North Dakota State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Portland Pilots
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Scheels Center
  • Broadcast: Summit League Network
  • Favorite: North Dakota State -2.5
  • Total: 148.5 points

Top North Dakota State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Boden Skunberg 9 15.2 5.6 1.7 1.0 0.0 41.4% (48-116) 37.5% (15-40)
Damari Wheeler-Thomas 9 13.7 2.7 3.1 0.7 0.0 45.7% (42-92) 36.8% (7-19)
Jacari White 9 9.4 3.3 1.4 0.9 0.2 42.9% (30-70) 43.2% (16-37)
Andrew Morgan 9 8.9 3.8 0.7 0.4 0.4 47.5% (28-59) 37.5% (3-8)
Tajavis Miller 8 8.1 6.0 1.6 0.5 0.5 37.5% (21-56) 43.3% (13-30)

