A game at home versus the Mayville State Comets is on deck for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks women (3-6), on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming North Dakota games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 Mayville State H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Drake H 1:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 St. Thomas A 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 South Dakota State H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Idaho State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Eastern Washington H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Omaha H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UMKC H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Oral Roberts A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Denver A 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 St. Thomas H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 South Dakota H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 North Dakota State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Omaha A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UMKC A 3:00 PM

North Dakota's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Mayville State Comets
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Top North Dakota players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kacie Borowicz 6 19.3 3.3 2.0 2.3 0.0 42.4% (42-99) 22.7% (5-22)
Kiera Pemberton 9 8.8 6.2 0.7 0.6 0.0 58.8% (30-51) 0.0% (0-2)
Nakiyah Hurst 6 13.0 7.0 1.2 0.5 0.0 38.9% (28-72) 25.0% (9-36)
Sammiyah Hoskin 9 5.9 3.2 1.4 1.1 0.4 33.8% (24-71) 20.0% (3-15)
Rakiyah Beal 9 5.7 4.6 0.7 0.9 0.3 35.0% (21-60) 27.8% (5-18)

