Buy Tickets for Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Games
The next time that Anthony Edwards (25.7 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) hit the hardwood in the 2023-24 season, on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET, they will be playing the Memphis Grizzlies in a road matchup.
If you're looking to go to see the Minnesota Timberwolves in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Minnesota games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Grizzlies
|A
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Mon, Dec 11
|Pelicans
|A
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 14
|Mavericks
|A
|8:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 16
|Pacers
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Mon, Dec 18
|Heat
|A
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Wed, Dec 20
|76ers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 21
|Lakers
|H
|9:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 23
|Kings
|A
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 26
|Thunder
|A
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 28
|Mavericks
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!
Minnesota's next matchup information
- Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: FedExForum
- Broadcast: BSSE, BSNX
- Favorite: Minnesota -5.5
- Total: 213.5 points
Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Minnesota's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Minnesota players
Shop for Minnesota gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Anthony Edwards
|18
|25.7
|5.9
|5.1
|1.3
|0.5
|45.4% (161-355)
|37.8% (45-119)
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|20
|21.8
|9.1
|3.1
|0.9
|0.8
|51.0% (159-312)
|42.6% (43-101)
|Rudy Gobert
|20
|13.4
|12.1
|1.1
|0.6
|2.4
|61.6% (101-164)
|-
|Naz Reid
|20
|12.7
|4.3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.6
|50.3% (96-191)
|37.9% (33-87)
|Mike Conley
|20
|10.8
|3.0
|6.1
|1.1
|0.1
|43.4% (72-166)
|41.1% (44-107)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.