The next time that Anthony Edwards (25.7 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) hit the hardwood in the 2023-24 season, on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET, they will be playing the Memphis Grizzlies in a road matchup.

If you're looking to go to see the Minnesota Timberwolves in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Minnesota games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Grizzlies A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 Pelicans A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Mavericks A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Pacers H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Heat A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 76ers A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Lakers H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Kings A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 26 Thunder A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Mavericks H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!

Minnesota's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: FedExForum
  • Broadcast: BSSE, BSNX
  • Favorite: Minnesota -5.5
  • Total: 213.5 points

Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Minnesota's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Minnesota players

Shop for Minnesota gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Anthony Edwards 18 25.7 5.9 5.1 1.3 0.5 45.4% (161-355) 37.8% (45-119)
Karl-Anthony Towns 20 21.8 9.1 3.1 0.9 0.8 51.0% (159-312) 42.6% (43-101)
Rudy Gobert 20 13.4 12.1 1.1 0.6 2.4 61.6% (101-164) -
Naz Reid 20 12.7 4.3 0.8 0.7 0.6 50.3% (96-191) 37.9% (33-87)
Mike Conley 20 10.8 3.0 6.1 1.1 0.1 43.4% (72-166) 41.1% (44-107)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.