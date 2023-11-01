Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big of a fan you are of Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings! Show off our team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more.

Joshua Dobbs 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 210 330 63.6% 1,995 11 5 6.0 62 368 5

Dobbs Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Commanders 21 30 132 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 2 Giants 21 31 228 1 0 3 41 1 Week 3 Cowboys 17 21 189 1 0 6 55 0 Week 4 @49ers 28 41 265 2 0 12 48 0 Week 5 Bengals 15 32 166 2 2 3 1 0 Week 6 @Rams 21 41 235 0 1 7 47 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 19 33 146 0 0 7 43 1 Week 8 Ravens 25 37 208 2 2 6 26 1 Week 9 @Falcons 20 30 158 2 0 7 66 1 Week 10 Saints 23 34 268 1 0 8 44 1

Joshua Dobbs' Next Game

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: NBC

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Over/Under: 42.5 points

