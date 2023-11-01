Jaden McDaniels and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will take the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 30, McDaniels posted 12 points in a 127-113 loss against the Hawks.

We're going to break down McDaniels' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-112)

Over 9.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 112.5 points per contest last season made the Nuggets the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the NBA last season, conceding 40.8 per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets were 15th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.7 per game.

Allowing 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, the Nuggets were third in the league in that category.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 20 4 2 2 0 1 1 2/5/2023 32 14 4 6 0 0 1 1/18/2023 34 18 3 2 2 3 0 1/2/2023 25 21 4 4 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.