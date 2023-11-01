Where to Get Danielle Hunter Vikings Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're a huge fan of Danielle Hunter and the Minnesota Vikings, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel.
Danielle Hunter 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|48
|14.0
|11.0
|0
|2
Hunter Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|1.0
|2.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|3.0
|3.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|1.0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|2.0
|2.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 7
|49ers
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|1.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
Danielle Hunter's Next Game
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: NBC
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Broncos -2.5
- Over/Under: 42.5 points
