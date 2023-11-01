In the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and Ball State Cardinals on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Falcons to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (-5.5) Over (39.5) Bowling Green 32, Ball State 13

Week 10 Predictions

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

The Falcons have four wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Bowling Green has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

This year, four of the Falcons' seven games have hit the over.

The point total average for Bowling Green games this season is 45.6, 6.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have gone 3-4-0 ATS this year.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 5.5 points or more, the Cardinals have a 3-2 record against the spread.

Two of the Cardinals' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

The average over/under for Ball State games this season is 10 more points than the point total of 39.5 in this outing.

Falcons vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bowling Green 22.3 25 28.7 22.3 18.4 26.6 Ball State 16.1 29 19.5 19.3 12.8 38.8

