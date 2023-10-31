Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (1-2) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG. The point total for the matchup is set at 214.5.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-2.5
|214.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- In 62 of 82 games last season, New York and its opponents combined to score more than 214.5 points.
- New York games had an average of 229.1 points last season, 14.6 more than the over/under for this game.
- New York won 46 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 36 times.
- New York won 66.7% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (26-13).
- The Knicks went 19-9 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (67.9%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Knicks' implied win probability is 60.0%.
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland and its opponents combined to score more than 214.5 points in 47 of 82 games last season.
- The average total for Cavaliers games last season was 219.1 points, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers compiled a 44-38-0 ATS record last season.
- Last season, Cleveland won four out of the 17 games, or 23.5%, in which it was the underdog.
- The Cavaliers had a record of 2-5 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.
Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Knicks vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Knicks vs Cavaliers Prediction
|Knicks vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- At home last season, the Knicks had a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (27-14-0).
- The Knicks exceeded the over/under in 24 of 41 home games (58.5%) last season, compared to 20 of 41 road games (48.8%).
- Last season the Knicks recorded 116 points per game, 9.1 more than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.
- When New York put up more than 106.9 points, it was 37-25 versus the spread and 39-23 overall.
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Cavaliers had a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.463, 19-22-0).
- In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Cleveland's games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) compared to away (51.2%, 21 of 41).
- The Cavaliers scored only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks conceded (113.1).
- When scoring more than 113.1 points, Cleveland went 28-17 versus the spread and 33-12 overall.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116
|112.3
|11
|25
|37-25
|28-17
|39-23
|33-12
|113.1
|106.9
|12
|1
|32-10
|39-23
|34-8
|48-14
