For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Vladislav Namestnikov a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

Namestnikov has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Namestnikov has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 16 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

