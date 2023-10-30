Jets vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The New York Rangers (6-2) visit the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, October 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG. The Rangers have won four games in a row.
Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Monday's game.
Jets vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Rangers 4, Jets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-125)
- Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)
Jets vs Rangers Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have a 4-3-1 record this season and are 1-1-2 in matchups that have required overtime.
- Winnipeg has won its only game that was decided by one goal.
- This season the Jets scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- The Jets have earned nine points in their seven games with three or more goals scored.
- Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 2-2-1 (five points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to register four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|15th
|3.13
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|12th
|2nd
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|24th
|25th
|28.5
|Shots
|33.6
|6th
|1st
|25.8
|Shots Allowed
|29.5
|11th
|2nd
|34.48%
|Power Play %
|12.9%
|24th
|12th
|82.14%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.41%
|27th
Jets vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
