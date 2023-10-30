The New York Rangers (6-2) visit the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, October 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG. The Rangers have won four games in a row.

Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Monday's game.

Jets vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Rangers 4, Jets 3.

  • Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-125)
  • Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Jets vs Rangers Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

  • The Jets have a 4-3-1 record this season and are 1-1-2 in matchups that have required overtime.
  • Winnipeg has won its only game that was decided by one goal.
  • This season the Jets scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
  • The Jets have earned nine points in their seven games with three or more goals scored.
  • Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.
  • When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 2-2-1 (five points).
  • The Jets have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to register four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank
15th 3.13 Goals Scored 3.38 12th
2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3.38 24th
25th 28.5 Shots 33.6 6th
1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 29.5 11th
2nd 34.48% Power Play % 12.9% 24th
12th 82.14% Penalty Kill % 72.41% 27th

Jets vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

