The New York Rangers (6-2) visit the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, October 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG. The Rangers have won four games in a row.

Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Monday's game.

Jets vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Rangers 4, Jets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-125)

Rangers (-125)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Jets vs Rangers Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 4-3-1 record this season and are 1-1-2 in matchups that have required overtime.

Winnipeg has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

This season the Jets scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

The Jets have earned nine points in their seven games with three or more goals scored.

Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 2-2-1 (five points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to register four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 15th 3.13 Goals Scored 3.38 12th 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3.38 24th 25th 28.5 Shots 33.6 6th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 29.5 11th 2nd 34.48% Power Play % 12.9% 24th 12th 82.14% Penalty Kill % 72.41% 27th

Jets vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

