The Winnipeg Jets, Nino Niederreiter among them, play the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. If you'd like to wager on Niederreiter's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter has averaged 14:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Niederreiter has twice scored a goal in a game this year in eight games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In four of eight games this year, Niederreiter has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Niederreiter has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of eight games played.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Niederreiter going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 16 goals in total (only two per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 1 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

