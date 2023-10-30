Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will play the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. There are prop bets for Ehlers available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers' plus-minus rating this season, in 15:49 per game on the ice, is -4.

In one of eight games this year, Ehlers has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Ehlers has tallied point in two of eight games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Ehlers has an assist in one of eight games this season, and had multiple assists in that game.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Ehlers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 16 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 2 3 Points 3 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

