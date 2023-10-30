On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Neal Pionk going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

Pionk is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Pionk has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 16 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

