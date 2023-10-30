The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Nate Schmidt light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmidt stats and insights

Schmidt is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

Schmidt has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 16 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

