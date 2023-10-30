In the upcoming contest against the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Morgan Barron to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Barron has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 16 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

