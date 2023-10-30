In the upcoming game against the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Mason Appleton to find the back of the net for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Appleton stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Appleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

Appleton has no points on the power play.

Appleton's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 16 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

