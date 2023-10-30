The Winnipeg Jets, Mark Scheifele included, will meet the New York Rangers on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Scheifele in the Jets-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mark Scheifele vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

Scheifele has averaged 21:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Scheifele has a goal in four games this year through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In six of eight games this season, Scheifele has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of eight games this season, Scheifele has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Scheifele hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 16 goals in total (only two per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 2 7 Points 4 4 Goals 4 3 Assists 0

