For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Mark Scheifele a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Scheifele stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Scheifele has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play, Scheifele has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Scheifele averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 16 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.