The Winnipeg Jets, Kyle Connor included, will meet the New York Rangers on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Connor in the Jets-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Connor vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Connor Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Connor has averaged 21:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Connor has scored a goal in four of eight games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Connor has a point in five of eight games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Connor has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Connor goes over his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Connor going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Connor Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 16 goals in total (just 2.0 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 2 7 Points 4 5 Goals 2 2 Assists 2

