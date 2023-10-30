When the Winnipeg Jets take on the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Kyle Connor light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

Connor has scored in four of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

On the power play, Connor has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Connor's shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 16 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

