Should you bet on Joshua Morrissey to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the New York Rangers face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Morrissey scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Morrissey's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 16 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

